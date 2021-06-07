Debut show for Bexhill artist Daisy Chitty Williams
Bexhill artist Daisy Chitty Williams, aged 19, is offering her debut show at the Dirty Old Gallery in Hastings.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 9:17 am
Updated
Monday, 7th June 2021, 9:20 am
Daisy, who attended schools in Bexhill and Battle before going on to do a fine art foundation course at Hastings College, is showing a collection of work inspired by the local coastline. Combining oil paint and a range of other materials, the works range from small fabric pieces to large scale wall hangings and canvases.
Daisy will be studying fine art at Central St Martin’s, University of the Arts, London from September.
The show is open 11-4 at the Dirty Old Gallery, 31 West Street until June 13.