Four friends share their artistic vision in St Leonards

It has been put together by Jerome Odibi, the Nigerian/British owner of mama putt and an art lover; Mo El-Kadey, an Egyptian/British primitive surrealist (The Moman Show); Gemma Reilly, a British art teacher, artist and art collector; and Emmanuelle Muwic, manager and DJ.

Mo explains: “Noir Want to Dance is a concept formed by four friends with a shared vision that the experience of art does not end with a canvas.

“Our aim is a simple one – to bring together the local community through multiple art practices, ideas and creativity.

The team

“Our event will encompass and allow you to experience different forms of art including painting, illustration, food, spoken word and, of course, music, all within a one-day festival setup.

“Space Ballerina Emotions” is our pilot event taking place at the famous The Piper pub in St Leonard on Sea,”

Event timings are: 3-6pm free entry to view the exhibition; African street food from local restaurant Mumma Putts will be available; 7-9pm live music; 9.30pm till 2am DJs.

“In this intimate festive atmosphere you will dive into the minds of the artists through visual art, spoken word and music.”

You can expect paintings by Mo El Kadey; illustrations by Berenice Consavela; visuals by Abstrakt Dance; live music by Scott Chisholm and band; dancing and DJs.

Licensed bar.

Also taking part: Talal (Renaissance Records) – https://soundcloud.com/talalsound; and street food from Mama Putt https://mammaputts.co.uk/