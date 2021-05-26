Hastings Contemporary reopens with Seaside Modern: Art and Life on the Beach

Seaside Modern - anchor and boats, Rye, private collection 1938

“Marking the beginning of summer and the hopeful and happy return to a better way of life, this exciting exhibition of more than 60 artists’ and designers’ works will look at the broader social and cultural phenomenon of the British heading to the beach in ever greater numbers.

“A cornucopia of visual mastery awaits our audiences in Hastings, including paintings, sculptures and drawings produced by many of the most revered artists of the 20th century such as L S Lowry, Richard Eurich, Paul Nash, Laura Knight, William Roberts, Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth. These exceptional talents are drawn together by special guest British curator James Russell to create a spectacular new show in the historic shoreline gallery.

“Seaside Modern exhibition draws together a remarkably large group of artists, reflecting the genuine artistic moment of a 50-year period in the 20th century, during which artists were drawn to the beach, but for varying reasons and with very different results.

“The views of the beach and coast are produced in different styles and convey different moods and psychological states of mind.

“Works of traditional subjects including fishermen, boats and the harbour are presented by Eric Ravilious, John Minton and Prunella Clough and there are experimental works, which draw inspiration from the strangeness of the shore, with works produced by John Nash, Edith Rimmington, Eileen Agar and Bill Brandt.”

Guest curator of Seaside Modern James Russell said: “I am thrilled to be bringing Seaside Modern to Hastings Contemporary: the perfect venue for an exhibition celebrating art and life on the beach. During the 20th century the seaside inspired fabulous works of art by LS Lowry, Eric Ravilious, Barbara Hepworth and countless others. But this exhibition also celebrates the social revolution that gave millions of people the opportunity to enjoy their day at the beach.As we emerge from lockdown, Seaside Modern will serve as a timely reminder that life really can be fun.”

Ian added: “Hastings Contemporary is also delighted to announce that our gallery artist patron Sir Quentin Blake’s topical and much lauded exhibition We Live in Worrying Times is set to re-open with new works included, marking a brighter and more optimistic period in the country’s turbulent times.

“Sir Quentin’s exhibition during the lockdown was viewed by audiences from around the world via the gallery’s robot, which was a unique partnership with Bristol Robotics Lab and continues to make headlines around the world and delight visitors unable to visit due to Covid restrictions or isolation and disability.

“The gallery continues to present an exceptional programme of contemporary art because of the support it generously receives from Arts Council England, Hastings Borough Council and more recently by Garfield Weston Foundation. The trustees and the entire team are thrilled at the announcement that Hastings Contemporary has been awarded a major arts grant from the UK Gov-ernment’s Cultural Recovery Fund which will enable it to re-open and provide unique visitor experiences for all generations.”