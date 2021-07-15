Photohastings offers summer collective show

Clare explains: “The exhibition demonstrates an exciting and dynamically diverse selection of photographic images from within the group. The work on show includes photographs of the land that question our place in the environment and our influence upon it. Caoimhe McDonnell’s Slip references nature’s resilience in rebirth, whilst Jeremy Llewellyn-Jones’ Shipwrecked represents its lack of regard for our concerns. The human form features in some images as an interrogative and in others as an affirmation. San Francisco 1989 by Rod Morris leaves us guessing whereas Ian O’Leary’s Saint Leonard’s Festival defines delight in the joy of creativity in the ‘present-moment’ of his image.