St Leonards exhibition offers never-before-seen images of icons of Irish music

Rebel Song: Faces of Irish Music

Spokeswoman Olga Mamonova explained it comprises a large exhibition of photographs by Hastings-based international music photographer and film-maker Andrew Catlin, including never-before-seen images of icons of Irish music.

“Throughout his long career as a phototgrapher Andrew Catlin has had a long-standing working relationship with Shane MacGowan, Bono, The Undertones, Sinead O’Connor and other artists.”

Art historian Olga says she was thrilled to be able to bring this collection of photographs into the unique constructivist space of Baker Mamonova Gallery at Kino-Teatr and to curate this large-scale exhibition.

The exhibition is accompanied by Andrew Catlin’s new hardcover publication Rebel Song.

“Rebel Song: Faces of Irish Music reflects the evolution and character of some of the most important Irish music groups and solo artists/songwriters of the second half of the 20th century: The Fureys, The Pogues, The Dubliners who transformed traditional rebel music into a sound and soul of a nation’s resistance and identity, creating a new form of rock, pop and punk.

“U2, Sinéad O’Connor, Bob Geldof and The Pogues, while often taking a stand on matters of global politics, were never severing their deep connection to their Irish roots.

“Andrew Catlin’s works, some held at the National Portrait Gallery, include many taken very early on in the careers of these artists, often while at their creative peak. Some images are roaring with atmosphere of live performance and others are quiet and detached, stealing a deeply personal, intimate moment of isolation and intense self-reflection.

“Almost thirty works exhibited at the gallery explore tradition, power and modernity of Irish music, Irish images and the Irish creative and intellectual history.”

Olga added: “Ever since Kino-Teatr re-opened its doors since May 22, we continue to work in order to remain the cultural hub of Hastings/St Leonards that brings our creative community together in our spacious environment.”