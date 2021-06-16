Underground Hastings promises left-field art

Juliet Brando

Taking part will be Katie Ray, Susan Diamond, Ella Guru, Juliet Brando, Vince Ray, Sarah Ward and Helen Bryan.

“We are all local artists from Hastings and St Leonards.”

It will be a varied show, she promises.

“Underground Hastings Art Show has pulled together a mix of artists with a variety of styles.

“We all have a common thread of a more underground, left of field social history from clubs, music and art.

“As we are local, a couple of the artists have Hastings featuring in their work.

“One example is of Juliet Brando’s inspired portrayal of our Boating Lake of Earthly Delights.

“Ella Guru, a member of The Stuckists Art Movement, will be showing a large painting set on the shore at Rock-a-Nore featuring a local cast of models while Sarah Ward explores the mythic landscape of the British Isles with an environmental edge.

“American artist Susan Diamond will be showing large, bright acrylic canvases oozing attitude with a punk vibe. Susan has exhibited in galleries and recently a huge billboard in the East End.

“Low-brow artist and musician Vince Ray will be exhibiting a collection of his prints representing his love of American subculture in the form of Rock and Roll art.

“He regularly produces artwork for well-known bands and festival events.

“Helen Bryant is a contemporary artist working oils, water colour and inks.

“Her bright work uses intricate line work in a figurative style.

“The exhibition as a whole will be a riot of colour and attitude, This is not to be missed!”

Katie has a traditional style of portraiture using local characters, capturing them in oils, drawing on her work in costume to give a theatrical slant.