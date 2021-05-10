Anderida Writers of Eastbourne confirm new line-up
Anderida Writers of Eastbourne overcame the covid restrictions by holding a double AGM by email after last year’s annual meeting had to be postponed.
This entailed chairman Tony Flood sending out proposals in advance by email and members giving their votes by reply.
Tony said: “We beat the virus by emailing each other. Members preferred this to Zoom. It gave them more time to read through the agenda and consider the proposals. We scrapped last year’s subscriptions because covid prevented us holding any meetings, and we have reduced this year’s subscriptions from £26 to £20. Physical meetings should resume on Tuesday, July 13 with the annual short story and poetry competition at the Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne. The closing date for entries is Wednesday, June 30.”
Both Tony and secretary Heather Flood referred to the sad deaths of vice president Alan Baker and Ollie Cater, the husband of Anderida patron Tamara McKinley: “Both were wonderful characters who will be sadly missed”.
Tributes were paid to former treasurer Roger Hardman, stand-in treasurer Laurie Wilkinson and new treasurer Francis Wait, together with Tony Flood and Francis Wait for both taking on several roles. There were also tributes to Rod and Alistair Colley for their work in maintaining the website as well as the Facebook pages.
Members voted that the award of the Anderida Accolade for outstanding service to the club should go to Tony Flood.
Election of officers: patron – Tamara McKinley; president – Tony Flood; vice president – Brian Capron; chairman – Tony Flood; vice chairman – Nigel Gearing; sec – Heather Flood; treasurer – Francis Wait; competition sec – Francis Wait; assistant competitions sec – Dave Wells; website editor – Rod Colley; newsletter editor – Tony Flood; membership secr – Francis Wait; Facebook administrators Alistair Colley and Tony Flood; joint social secs – Tracey Stringell and Dave Wells; publicity and marketing officer – Tony Flood; librarian – Francis Wait.