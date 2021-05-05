East Sussex author pens The Best Ever Book of Funny Poems

Brian Moses

It has been published by Macmillan Children’s Books.

Brian, aged 70, said: “The book was planned before the pandemic but seems to have taken on a special relevancy as many people are looking to laughter as an antidote to the depressing times we’ve been experiencing. We all need laughter in our lives at the moment. Children love to laugh, and quite often the way to get children feeling positive about poetry in schools is to start with humour.

“This is an anthology of poems, some of mine and many by other children’s poets including well-known names such as Michael Rosen, Roger McGough, Brian Bilston, Valerie Bloom, Paul Cookson and Roger Stevens. The book is aimed at children aged six-12 and their teachers and parents. Sharing a laugh with children is great for everyone. My first book was published by OUP in 1986 when I was a teacher but I have been a professional poet since 1988, writing and editing poetry books, picture books and a fiction title. I have over 200 books published including the very best of my own poetry Lost Magic published by Macmillan. As well as writing books I am also a performance poet and have toured my poetry and percussion show around schools, libraries, theatres and festivals in the UK and abroad – more than 3,000 performances.

“I started writing in my late teens, playing the guitar and trying to write songs. After I realised I was never going to be a rock star, which was some time after everyone else had come to that realisation, the songs turned into poems and I’ve been writing ever since. I think we all have a need in us to express ourselves in some way. Some of us paint or draw, or dance or play an instrument. I write.”

www.brianmoses.co.uk.