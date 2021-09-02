Eastbourne's Anderida Writers offer competition

Bobby Robson and Bob

Bob, who was one of the best-known sports reporters of his generation and co-writer on several books with former England manager Sir Bobby Robson, is the author of some 30 biographies, autobiographies and other books.

These include the recently released Bobby Robson: The Ultimate Patriot as well as books with Sir Viv Richards, Sir Garfield Sobers, Dennis Lillee, Kevin Keegan, Stuart Pearce, Denis Law and John Charles.

Bob will be giving Anderida members and guests ideas on how to tackle biographies and autobiographies. Bob and those present will offer feedback in the second half of the meeting when members read extracts from their work.

Tuesday, September 14 is also the closing date for entries for the annual Anderida Short Story and Poetry Competition which will be held the following month on Tuesday, October 11 at 7.30pm, also at The Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne.

There will be cash prizes of £60 for the winner of the short story section and £50 for the poetry section. Other prizes will include tea for two at the Hydro Hotel.

Competition categories are: short stories up to 600 words; and poems up to 40 lines in length. Entries must be unpublished and the original work of the writer.

Short stories should be typed in 14pt font, double spaced, on single sided A4 sheets (not double sided). Poems to be typed in 14pt font, single spaced.

The entry fee is £5 for a single entry and £8 for two entries per person. The maximum number of entries is two per entrant for full members and only one entry for guest members.