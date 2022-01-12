Entry is open to UK residents, including Channel Islands & the Isle of Man, who are aged 18 or over.

Some general knowledge is required, but Hat Trick/Hindsight is really interested in a contestant's three specialist subjects – the wider the range the better!

Hat Trick/Hindsight also want to encourage people who might not usually apply for a quiz shows to get involved.

The BBC Two quiz show presented by Clive Myrie is looking for contenders for the next series

The production company are looking to cast a diverse range of people. Hat Trick/Hindsight are committed to making programmes as inclusive as possible and are particularly interested in receiving applications from under-represented groups.

To apply for an application form, please send email [email protected] You can also apply by visiting https://bit.ly/mastermindapplications.

If your application is successful, one of the casting team will get in touch to organise a Zoom audition.

You will take part in a short general knowledge quiz and be asked why you have chosen your specialist subjects.

The audition will take approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

Auditions are currently underway, with the heats filming in Belfast this summer (adhering to government guidance).