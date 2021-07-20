Cineworld updates Covid guidance for its Sussex cinemas

Cineworld

The cinema group, which has Sussex cinemas in Chichester, Crawley and Eastbourne, has issued updated safety measures in line with this week’s relaxation of government guidelines in England.

A spokesman said: “At Cineworld our priority remains the safety of our customers and employees. Therefore, we have decided to keep social distancing in our screens in England as an additional safety precaution for our customers. In addition, we will continue to provide hand sanitizer stations, additional cleaning, anti-bacterial hand soap in the toilets and plastic screens at the till.

“Face coverings are no longer mandatory, however we are encouraging our customers and employees to continue wearing face coverings and we will continue to provide face masks to our teams.

“All of our cinemas in the UK and Ireland are now back open. At Cineworld our priority remains the safety of our customers and employees. We follow all instructions and regulations of the local authorities and current government guidelines and regulations. In line with recent changes to government guidance, our safety measures have changed from July 19 as outlined below.”

The full Cineworld guidance:

FACE COVERINGS

In our cinemas in Scotland, Wales and Ireland, face coverings continue to be mandatory for both customers and employees. In our cinemas in England, face coverings are no longer mandatory from July 19, in line with recent government guidance. However, we are encouraging our customers and employees to continue wearing face coverings and we will continue to provide face masks to our teams.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

We continue to implement a number of social distancing measures across all areas within the cinema in line with local government guidelines as required in Scotland, Wales and Ireland. In England, we will be keeping one empty seat in between different bookings in our screens.

CORONAVIRUS CONTACT TRACING

We continue to take part in public health authorities’ Coronavirus (COVID-19) Contact Tracing schemes in England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland and they will continue being mandatory where required. To find out more, please see 15. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Contact Tracing (Section 4.11) of our privacy policy.

HAND SANITISERS

Hand sanitizer stations are provided in all cinemas for customers and employees.

HAND WASHING

All employee and customer toilets will continue to be stocked with anti-bacterial hand soap, and stringent handwashing guidelines will remain in place for all employees to supplement our current personal hygiene policy.

PLASTIC SCREENS AT THE TILL

We have added screens at our concessions areas where social distancing cannot be maintained.

ADDITIONAL CLEANING

Our already high cleaning standards will continue to be enhanced by a cleaning programme designed to clean and sanitise the high touch points within the cinema.

TRAINING & PPE

All employees have received specific COVID-19 training and PPE will continue to be provided to employees where the risk assessment has deemed it necessary, in line with government requirements.

E-TICKETING

We encourage customers to book tickets in advance via our website and via the Cineworld app, available via iOS and Android. Confirmation emails can be used as tickets, and e-tickets are available on the app.

CONTACTLESS PAYMENTS