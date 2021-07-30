Eastbourne welcomes "jaw-dropping, hilarious" Magic Goes Wrong

Magic Goes Wrong. Original West End cast by Robert Day

Mischief’s biggest and most daring comedy catastrophe to date, Magic Goes Wrong follows a hapless gang of magicians as they stage an evening of grand illusion to raise cash for charity. As the magic turns to mayhem, accidents spiral out of control and so does their fundraising target…

Spokeswoman Sharon Thompson said: ““Many weeks consultation with Penn & Teller mean this show is a spectacular daredevil show with danger, calamity and perceived real risk, alongside slapstick and irresistible comedy genius making it jaw-dropping, hilarious and terrifyingly realistic (recommended age 11+ years).”

The touring cast presents: Daniel Anthony (Mickey), Valerie Cutko (Eugenia), Sam Hill (Sophisticato), Kiefer Moriarty (The Blade), David Nellist (Mind Mangler), Jocelyn Prah (Spitzmaus), Chloe Tannenbaum (Bar), with understudies Ishbel Cummings, Rory Fairbairn, CJ Field and Jay Olpin.

Mischief’s other West End successes include The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Groan Ups and Mischief Movie Night. Their hugely successful six-part TV Series, The Goes Wrong Show, aired in the UK on BBC ONE and on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada and Australia. The show received a 2020 TV Choice Award nomination for Best Comedy and has recently been nominated in the Comedy category at the 2021 National Television Awards. Series two is currently in production.