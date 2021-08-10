Eastbourne welcomes musical theatre concert tour Beyond the Barricade

Beyond the Barricade

Featuring past principal performers from Les Misérables and delivering more than two hours of the best of Broadway and West End, the evening ends with a finale from Les Mis.

The brand-new show for 2021 will include many of the best numbers that have made Beyond the Barricade the most popular theatre concert in the country, the promoters promise.

Expect songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Chicago, The Lion King, Blood Brothers, Hamilton and more.

The concert features David Fawcett (Valjean) Andy Reiss (Enjolras and resident director for the national tour of Les Miserables) Katie Leeming (Eponine) and Poppy Tierney (Cosette), with a live band who capture the feel of the original orchestrations of the chosen musicals.

Performers Andy Reiss and David Fawcett devised Beyond the Barricade after appearing in the Manchester and London casts of Les Misérables. David played the lead role of Jean Valjean in both the Manchester and London productions, and Andy played most of the male characters, including Enjolras and Valjean, and remains the only person to take on the job of being the show’s resident director whilst performing at the same time.

Joining Andy and David on stage is Katie Leeming (Eponine, Les Misérables West End and ensemble in the movie version) and Poppy Tierney (Cosette, Les Misérables UK tour, leading roles in Evita, The Witches of Eastwick, Miss Saigon. Also appearing in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again).

Andy, David, Katie and Poppy are joined on stage with their own ensemble of musicians.