Eddie Izzard to play Bexhill on the day the De La Warr Pavilion reopens

Eddie Izzard

She will be offering EDDIE IZZARD 1988–2018: THE REMIX this Monday, May 17 2021.

A spokesman said: “Without missing a beat, the DLWP and Eddie Izzard are once again (re)united.

“On the first day venues in the UK are open to the public since December, Eddie will perform a one-off show of highlights from her 30-year comedy career with all profit going to the DLWP.”

Doors: 7.30pm. Last entry: 7.45pm. Start: 8pm. Approx 1 hr 30 including interval.