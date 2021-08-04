Final performances of East Sussex Shakespeare showcase

Stephen John pic by David Montgomery

Director and actor Stephen John said: “The production Why Will is based on a cancelled show that was to have celebrated the 600th anniversary of Rye’s Mermaid Inn last year. Performing outdoors at our venue, the 16th century Half House Farm in Three Oaks near Hastings, this one-man show takes a walk through the 20 productions I have directed and acted in under the Bowler Crab banner.

“It presents speeches from our past works whilst postulating the importance of the Bard and raising the question ‘Why just perform Shakespeare?’

“The piece is shaped with other short questions from fans and subscribers. After our opening weekend we had fantastic reviews from our audiences about the show; words such as “passionate” “insightful” “thrilling” and “unmissable” reassured me that opening our doors for the first time in almost two years was the right move.

“It has been such a pleasure performing, and I hope it will encourage others to get out and about safely to theatres and venues around Sussex.

“Restrictions have been lifted, but from launch, Why Will has always been planned as socially distanced; we aren't socially distancing because we have to, we're socially distancing because we want to. We want all our playgoers to feel safe and so a new auditorium layout will be used at Half House Farm.

“You will be booking a ticket for a circular space rather than the usual per person system. Hay bales will be provided in the circles but your own lawn furniture or picnic blankets are also welcomed. We are not running a bar, but audiences are encouraged to bring their own picnics and drinks.

“Tickets for all performances are available at the door to purchase before each show and walk-ins are most welcome. To purchase online go to bowler-crab.com or by telephone 07801893115. Prices are: £12.50 per individual, £25.00 for circle of two, £45 for a circle of four.”