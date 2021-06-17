Omid Djalili confirms tour dates across Sussex

Omid Djalili

It will begin in July this year and has been extended with dates going through into 2022.

Spokeswoman Gaby Jerrard said: “A firm favourite at the Edinburgh Festival, Omid's stand-up awards include the Time Out Award for Best Stand Up and the EMMA Award. He's also been a nominee for a Perrier Award and the South Bank Award. Omid was also awarded a Best Actor award at the Turin Film Festival for his lead performance in The Infidel. His credits range from Hollywood to television, the West End Stage to his critically acclaimed performance as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof.

“Omid’s drama, Letter For The King was on Netflix and the second series of His Dark Materials aired on the BBC. He is also the host of ITV quiz show Winning Combination, which aired in November 2020.

“Well-loved for his legendary stand-up shows, Omid’s performances are famed for their piercing wit - with routines that range from the provocative to the silly. Omid’s stand-up is always highly energetic, incredibly passionate and above all supremely entertaining.

“With a career in comedy spanning across three decades, Omid Djalili's renowned performances on stage and screen have won him fans and accolades all over the world, in The Good Times Tour Omid will wax lyrical about life, the universe, and the unfathomable world in which we find ourselves.”

Tickets on: http://www.omidnoagenda.com/

Sep 9 2021 – Worthing, Pavilion

Oct 5 2021 – Brighton Theatre Royal

Nov 17 2021 – Crawley, The Hawth

Nov 18 2021 – Guildford, G Live

Nov 22 2021 – Chichester Festival Theatre

Mar 19 2022 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion