The Circus of Horrors heads to Hastings

Circus of Horrors

The audience at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre will witness a witch’s brew of rock theatrics, burlesque, gothic horror and black comedy on Monday, January 31.

Spokesman Fraser Ward said: “The phantasmagoria features a cast of Guinness World Record holders who perform daredevil circus acts to an original rock score. This show also has a sinister story of witchcraft with the darkest of magic.

“When the Circus of Horrors began over 26 years ago at Glastonbury 1995, it wasn’t expected to run for this long. Yet with an ability to re-invent itself, the production has taken the extreme to the mainstream and become a household name after reaching the finals of Britain’s Got Talent and performing in London’s West End. In their own words, ‘If Quentin Tarantino had directed Cirque Du Soleil, you would be halfway there.’

“The Circus of Horrors performed for the fourth consecutive year in 2019 at the Download Festival and returned to the place of its birth, Glastonbury Festival.

“As part of its 25th anniversary tour it performed with The Damned at The London Palladium, a show promoted by Hammer House of Horrors and was preceded by a torchlight funeral cortège through London’s West End where a new Guinness World Record was set for more than 1,040 vampires in the same pace at the same time.

“This event sold out within five days of going on sale.