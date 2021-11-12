This is when The Dogfather will be visiting Sussex on his first ever UK tour in 2022

For the first time ever, dog and puppy owners up and down the country will have the chance to seek advice from ‘Britain’s best dog trainer’ (Daily Telegraph) for all their canine concerns.

The 43 date tour - including shows in Bexhill and Crawley will feature a specially crafted 90-minute show is full of tricks, memories, heart-warming surprises, and an exclusive Q&A, all presented in an intimate and relaxed live setting.

The Dogfather Graeme Hall show is on a UK tour in 2022

Graeme Hall is a Master Dog Trainer with the Guild of Dog Trainers. With more than 10 years’ experience, a list of celebrity clients, and regular appearances on BBC Breakfast and ITV’s This Morning, Hall has built a glowing reputation on providing quick but long-lasting fixes to almost any dog behavioral problem. Hall has one motto, ‘any dog, any age, any problem’ and now it’s your turn to be inspired, benefit from his expertise, and get your pooch back on track and trained for life.

Announcing the tour, Graeme said: “And now for something completely different! For years I’ve been training dogs in village halls and in people’s living rooms, and more recently on TV. I’ve had the chance to write books and record podcasts, now finally I get to do something I’ve always wanted to do. I’ll be sharing the lessons I’ve learnt from training thousands of dogs, and telling more than a few funny stories along the way in my first UK tour… I can’t wait! Come along, learn something and have a laugh with me!”

Graeme's show will be at Bexhill's De La Warr Pavilion on May 8, 2022 and at Crawley's The Hawth on May 18, 2022.