Attempts to start deliberate fire at Bexhill cafe
Fire crews suspect someone tried to start a fire deliberately at a cafe in Bexhill by lighting a menu.
East Sussex Fire & Rescue (ESFRS) crews were called to the café in Egerton Park on the morning of September 8 where there was evidence of an attempt to start a fire by lighting a menu.
This has prompted the fire service to remind businesses to protect themselves from arson attacks.
This comes at the end of the National Fire Chiefs Council’s Business Safety Week (September 6 – 12) which aims to make businesses aware of their fire safety responsibilities, so they comply with legislation to keep both premises and occupants safe from fire.
ESFRS gave the following advice:
• Lock external doors and windows
• Close any gaps under doors where lit items could be pushed through
• Install a metal basket behind the letter box to catch any post before it hits the floor
• Close internal doors
• Check there are no unauthorised people left on the premises
• Maintain good housekeeping of storage areas and rubbish containers
• Switch on security lighting and intruder alarms
You can find out more about risk assessments and free training at: https://www.esfrs.org/business-safety/