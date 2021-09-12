Attempts to start deliberate fire at Bexhill cafe

East Sussex Fire & Rescue (ESFRS) crews were called to the café in Egerton Park on the morning of September 8 where there was evidence of an attempt to start a fire by lighting a menu.

This has prompted the fire service to remind businesses to protect themselves from arson attacks.

This comes at the end of the National Fire Chiefs Council’s Business Safety Week (September 6 – 12) which aims to make businesses aware of their fire safety responsibilities, so they comply with legislation to keep both premises and occupants safe from fire.

ESFRS

ESFRS gave the following advice:

• Lock external doors and windows

• Close any gaps under doors where lit items could be pushed through

• Install a metal basket behind the letter box to catch any post before it hits the floor

• Close internal doors

• Check there are no unauthorised people left on the premises

• Maintain good housekeeping of storage areas and rubbish containers

• Switch on security lighting and intruder alarms