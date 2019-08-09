Bexhill care home pledges to improve its care following CQC inspection

Bosses at a home in Bexhill have vowed to make their service better following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

St Peter’s Nursing Home (formally Peterhouse), in Church Street, Bexhill, was rated as ‘requires improvement’.

Inspectors visited the home in June and published their report last Thursday (August 1).

In its report the CQC said: “People’s health, safety and well-being was not always protected, because not all people who lived at Peterhouse had a care plan and risk assessment that reflected their identified needs, such as pressure sores, post stroke pathways and catheter care.

“Wound care was not always accurately documented and associated risk assessments had not prevented further skin breakdown.

“Both during and following the inspection we have received robust action plans, root cause analysis of wounds and audits that told us of actions taken and to be taken to mitigate risk to peoples’ health and wellbeing.

“We have also received confirmation of safeguarding referrals made in respect of wounds. We have also received retrospective notifications of serious injuries following the inspection.

“Whilst there were areas of care planning and assessing risk to people that needed to be improved, there were systems to monitor people’s safety and promote their health and wellbeing, which included risk of falls and choking.

“People and relatives told us staff were ‘kind’ and ‘caring’. Staff had good relationships with people, and appeared to know them well. Staff were seen to be caring towards people, and respected people’s wishes.

“People were treated with kindness and were positive about the staff’s caring attitude.”

A spokesman for St Peter’s Nursing Home said: “We are very disappointed by the CQC inspection report and feel that it did not reflect the many positive elements of the home. However, we are all working hard to make the necessary improvements and look forward to welcoming the CQC on their return, at which time we are confident that improvements will be evidenced.

“The home has undergone a change in management and it takes time to embed the necessary positive change in such difficult sector conditions. In particular, the local health and social care workforce employment and skills challenges have impacted this.

“We are currently installing Nourish; an electronic care system, which will enable the team to have access to care plans, risk assessments and detailed notes at their fingertips and provide the home’s management with instant notification of any missing documentation.

“Our priority is, and continues to be, the ongoing care of and communication with our residents, their relatives and our dedicated care teams who provide responsive, caring and effective care every day.”

To read the full report click here.

