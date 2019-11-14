Bexhill care home praised after CQC visit

A care home has maintained its ‘Good’ rating follwing an inspection by a health watchdog.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Aaron Manor, in Penland Road, Bexhill in September and published their report.

The home was rated as ‘Good’ at a previous inspection in January 2017.

It said: “Everyone we spoke to was consistent in their views that staff were kind, caring and supportive.

“Staff were committed to delivering care in a person-centred way based on people’s preferences and wishes. There was a stable staff team who were knowledgeable about the people they supported and had built trusting and meaningful relationships with them. Activities were tailor-made to people’s preferences and interests.

“People were encouraged to go out and form relationships with family and members of the community.

“Aaron Manor was well-maintained, clean and free from odour. On walking in there was a lovely aroma of baking. People’s privacy and dignity was respected.

“Staff explained how important it was to listen to people, respecting their choices and upholding people’s dignity when providing personal care.

“The registered manager and provider worked alongside each other on a day to day basis and provided strong leadership.

“The provider empowered staff to have ownership of their job role. Staff were clear about their roles and responsibilities and undertook them with enthusiasm and professionalism.

“The staff team worked well together and were open and transparent with people, their loved ones and staff about any challenges they faced.

“Everyone was encouraged to work together to find solutions. Staff were highly motivated and felt appreciated by the provider.”

To read the full report, click here.

In other news:

Bexhill beer lovers drink new micropub dry.

Issues at Bexhill town centre roadworks caused by ‘inconsiderate parking’.

Police warning after technology used to steal keyless cars in Bexhill.