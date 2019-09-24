Bexhill care home praised by Care Quality Commission

A home in Bexhill has been praised for its ‘person-centred’ care it offers its residents.

St Nectans Residential Care Home, in Cantalupe Road, was visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last month on two separate days.

Inspectors published their report on September 11, rating the home as ‘good’ overall.

Their report said: “People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.

“Staff were committed to delivering care in a person-centred way based on people’s preferences and wishes.

“There was a stable staff team who were knowledgeable about the people they supported and had built trusting and meaningful relationships with them.

“Everyone we spoke to was consistent in their views that staff were kind, caring and supportive. Staff demonstrated that they genuinely cared about people and their well-being. Relatives felt staff put themselves out to be a help.

“Activities were tailor-made to people’s preferences and interests. People were encouraged to go out and form relationships with family and members of the community.

“There were enough staff to meet people’s needs. Rotas confirmed that people who required one-to-one support always had this facility.

“Staff took appropriate action following accidents and incidents to ensure people’s safety and this was clearly recorded.

“People had support from various health and social care professionals to improve their wellbeing. This included GPs, district nurse, specialist nurses, such as tissue viability nurses and chiropodists.

“Activities at St Nectans continued to be planned and tailored to meet peoples’ preferences and interests as much as possible.

“We received positive comments from staff and visitors about activities and the one-to-one sessions being undertaken for people who preferred or needed to remain on bed rest or in their room.

“The service was consistently managed and well-led. Leaders and the culture they created promoted high-quality, person-centred care.”

Julie Harris, manager, said: “I am very proud of all the dedicated staff at St Nectans who all contributed towards receiving such a good CQC report. St Nectans will continue to work hard and deliver high quality care.”

Patrick Finn, proprietor and registered manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted with our CQC inspection report. It proves hard work and dedication by the staff of St Nectans has been acknowledged.”

To read the full report, click here.

