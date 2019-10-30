Bexhill care home praised in CQC report

The manager of a Bexhill care home has praised her staff for their hard work after inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) gave the home a rating of ‘Good’.

Lennox Lodge, at The Highlands, was inspected in September, with the report being published last week.

Lennox Lodge. Picture by Katie Arnold SUS-191030-095136001

The CQC report said: “People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.

“People were treated with dignity and respect and staff were kind to people. Staff took time with people and were supportive.

“The registered manager and staff demonstrated a positive culture and the home was friendly and welcoming.

“People knew the registered manager well and spoke positively about her.

“The registered manager ensured that staff had the required training and skills to be able to look after people. For example, several people at the home were living with diabetes. All staff had received diabetes training.

“We were shown the kitchen which had been awarded a high rating by the Food Standards Agency which meant that standards of food hygiene were safe. We saw evidence of daily temperature checks of food.

“People told us they enjoyed the food at the home and that they were offered choice. People were supported to maintain a healthy diet.

“Staffing levels were appropriate to meet the needs of people. In addition to the regular staff the registered manager, deputy manager and provider, regularly worked with staff in support of people.”

Natasha Stevens, manager, said: “We are all delighted with our CQC result and I feel so proud of my team who all deserve to recognised for all of their hard work and dedication.”

To read the full report, click here.

