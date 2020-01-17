Bexhill home’s hat-trick of praise by CQC

A Bexhill nursing home is celebrating a hat-trick, after being rated ‘good’ overall by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Normanhurst, in Brassey Road, received its third good inspection report just before Christmas.

In the report, inspectors said: “People said staff provided the care and support they needed and wanted.

“Conversations between people, relatives and staff were friendly, relaxed and on first name terms. People said staff treated them with respect and protected their dignity.

“The management at Normanhurst Nursing Home had changed since the last inspection. The registered manager of the two sister homes, which are on the same site and share some of the services, had registered with CQC as the registered manager of the nursing home.

“This meant the three homes were managed the same way, which provided consistency in terms of the care provided for people and support for staff.

“Staff felt valued members of the team and were clear about their own roles and responsibilities.

“The provider had effective quality assurance and monitoring system to ensure the services provided were appropriate and met people’s assessed needs. These included audits of care plans, medicines, accidents/incidents, infection control, meals and health and safety.

“From the positive comments people and relatives made and our observations the culture at the home was inclusive, and empowered people to be involved in planning their own personalised care with staff.”

Claire Macmillan, registered manager, said: “It’s a great end to the year, we are very proud of all our teams and their hard work and are looking forward to continuing in the New Year.”

To read the full report, click here.

