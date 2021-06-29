Bexhill hospitality sector facing’ employment crisis’ as it struggles to fill vacancies

Restaurants and cafes are also finding it hard to retain staff.

One restaurateur is currently working 18 hours a day due to staff shortages, according to Bexhill Chamber of Commerce.

Its president, Howard Martin, said: “Bexhill Chamber of Commerce can confirm that hospitality is facing an employment crisis across the board with restaurants and cafes finding it difficult to retain and recruit staff.

Howard Martin, President of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce SUS-210629-114702001

“While many are welcoming the boom in business that has come with the lifting of lockdown and the increase in visitor numbers this summer they are also struggling to meet that demand.

“One Bexhill restaurateur has been regularly working as chef and manager for 18 hours a day due to staff shortages.

“Fortunately, as many of Bexhill’s top restaurants are family-run rather than chains, they are able to pull in family members from across the country to help out.

“One owner of three restaurants in Bexhill has been able to recruit family members from as far away as the West Midlands to help out over summer.