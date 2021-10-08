Bexhill man collaborates with YouTube star Joe Sugg to help him build own VW campervan

Over the last two years, Leigh and the team have made more than 150 YouTube videos teaching fellow van owners how to build their own campervan.

Leigh’s YouTube channel now has more than 51,000 followers.

The videos, along with the podcasts, attracted the attention of YouTuber, actor and Strictly Come Dancing runner-up Joe Sugg.

Leigh, from Bexhill, said: “When Joe bought a camper in 2019 he reached out to local parts suppliers Heritage parts centre, based in Shoreham, and they put Joe in touch with the team at Combe Valley Campers.

“As a result, Joe’s beautiful split screen camper is having a full mechanical refurb, as well as some interior improvements. Naturally, the entire project has been documented and is available to watch as a series on YouTube.”

Joe began posting videos on the YouTube channel ThatcherJoe, currently at more than seven million subscribers, in August 2012.

In 2018, he was a finalist on the 16th series of Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered with professional dancer Dianne Buswell.

Leigh Hicks at work

In the summer Leigh’s team hosted a series of campervan only events at B road Hunting Club, in Bentley Lewes.

He said: “Over four events, the show attracted more than 1,000 vans from all over the country where guests could show off their pride and joy, chat with like-minded enthusiasts and compete in the ‘people’s vote’ Show and Shine competition.”

Leigh’s company is based in Hellingly.

Visit www.combevalleycampers.co.uk and Leigh’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/CombeValleyCampers.

Ryan Laity at work

The team at Combe Valley Campers