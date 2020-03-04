Bexhill office development completed as first occupier moves in

An office development in Bexhill is now complete.

High Weald House in the Bexhill Enterprise Park has also seen its first occupant move in.

Acuity Professional moved into High Weald House at the beginning of this week, as soon as the building was completed.

The company has let a large section of the second floor.

Set up in 2007, the Acuity Group provides accountancy and tax planning services including audit, statutory year-end accounting, book-keeping and tax advice.

It also provides investment advisory services, corporate and commercial finance.

Debbie Hargreaves, partner at Acuity, said: “We’re delighted to be in our brand new offices in High Weald House. Our firm has continued to grow and develop in recent years. This new office will give us a great hub to serve our clients and the Sussex business community as we establish the firm as a growing local accountancy and financial services player.”

Rachel Taylor, another Acuity partner, said: “In providing our clients with the accounting, tax and financial advisory services they need, we made the strategic decision to upgrade our previous premises to a creative, contemporary environment. We believe this will add value to our client experience and enhance the professional, collaborative ethos of our Sussex team.

“We chose High Weald House because of its location, ease of access and fresh facilities. Our new base on the Bexhill Enterprise Park will give us a great platform to expand our client reach and attract high-calibre talent to join our growing team.”

High Weald House was developed by economic development company Sea Change Sussex.

The 25,674 sq ft building is arranged over three floors and stands in the south-western part of the business park, next to Glovers House and near the Combe Valley Way roundabout.

Offices to let range from 621 sq ft up to the 22,511 sq ft remaining in the building.

Flexible lease terms are available for the small and medium-sized units.

Anyone interested in viewing offices in High Weald House should contact Alex Hobbis from Dyer & Hobbis on 01424 423626 or ahobbis@dyerandhobbis.com, or Richard Harding from Bray Fox Smith on 0207 629 5456 or richardharding@brayfoxsmith.com.

They can also visit www.bexhillenterprisepark.co.uk for further details.

In other news:

Empty home owners in Rother to pay increased tax.

Bexhill Mayor greets senior rail officials as MP chairs meeting to improve the network.

Flooded Bexhill road blocked for three days by ‘abandoned car’.