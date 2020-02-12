Building of St Leonards capsule hotel starts

A topping out ceremony was held on Tuesday (February 11) to mark the building of new budget hotel accommodation.

Mayor Nigel Sinden visited Pod Central in Silchester Road, St Leonards for the event.

The mayor of Hastings, councillor Nigel Sinden, "tops out" Pod Central in St Leonards. The mayor is pictured with Bryan O'Lynn, managing director of Pod Central. SUS-201102-120036001

Pod Central is a Japanese-inspired capsule hotel concept. Each ‘pod’ or room is equipped with clean bedding, a reading light and complimentary earplugs.

There will be a total of 16 ‘pods’ stacked in pairs.

Cllr Sinden was joined by ward councillor Ruby Cox at Tuesday’s topping out ceremony.

Bryan O’Lynn, managing director of Pod Central, took the mayor on a hard hat tour of the building so he could see first-hand how the development was evolving.

Bryan said: “We were pleased to show the mayor and Ruby round the building which is progressing well. We are looking forward to receiving our first guests in May.

“Pod Central offers budget accommodation for young people, students, single parents, retired people – anyone looking for ‘no frills’ accommodation in a central location, whether for work, study or tourism.

“We want to keep it as local as possible so are using suppliers in the area.

“Crucially, Pod Central is an energy-saving development as the ‘pods’ are low energy and underfloor heating brings down the running costs. Other eco-friendly measures include LED lighting, motion sensor lighting, as well as eco-friendly toiletries and recyclable bins.

“Once I heard about capsule hotels in Japan and Holland, I saw a gap in the market locally for this type of accommodation. I am looking forward to opening our first Pod Central.”

Cllr Sinden said: “I popped into Pod Central and I’m impressed with everything I’ve seen. This is a great asset to the area and I’m sure it will grow nationally. It’s fantastic it all started here in St Leonards-on-Sea. Congratulations to Pod Central for this innovative enterprise. I wish them every success.”

Pod Central said it plans to open 20 more similar developments in the next five years in several cities elsewhere in the country.

