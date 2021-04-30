All the winners in the Sussex Food and Drink Awards

The awards was postponed from 2020, but a special ceremony is to be held in the summer. Read the full story and all the grand finalists here.
1. Sussex Butcher of the Year
Tablehurst Farm, Forest Row, East Sussex
2. Sussex Food Shop of the Year
Hilary Knight, director Sussex Food & Drink Network said: ‘Quite simply, every visit to RushfieldsFarm Shop is a delight. From the friendly and helpful staff, the flow of the shop through different ‘departments’ and the sheer range and quality on offer, shopping here is never a chore but always a joyful experience.’
3. Sussex Street Food of the Year 2021
Mann and Moore. Having trained in Michelin starred restaurants, Josh Mann and Chris Moore believe that making food that you love to eat yourself is the key to creating something really special.
4. Sussex Drink Producer of the Year
Long Man Brewery is based at Church Farm which grows 500 acres of spring malting barley in the farmland surrounding the brewery.
