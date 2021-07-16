Are Wilko and Waitrose opening shops in Hastings? Popular chain stores end speculation

It seems that every time a large vacant unit becomes available, word spreads that a major chain has its eye on it.

Most recently, it was suggested the former Peacocks store in Queens Road could be the site for a new Wilko or Waitrose.

Many readers shared their hopes that this was true on our Facebook page.

The old Peacocks building in Queens Road, Hastings SUS-210715-135504001

The Observer contacted the stores this week to see if they had plans to open in Hastings.

Unfortunately, the news was not good for shoppers.

A Wilko spokesman said: “At the moment we’ve no plans to open a wilko store in Hastings. Customers can shop with wilko at the nearby Eastbourne stores or online at wilko.com.”

Waitrose also confirmed it had no plans for the site.

Wilko at Sovereign Harbour Retail Park, The Crumbles, Eastbourne