Are Wilko and Waitrose opening shops in Hastings? Popular chain stores end speculation
Rumours of Wilko and Waitrose opening stores in Hastings have been common for some time.
It seems that every time a large vacant unit becomes available, word spreads that a major chain has its eye on it.
Most recently, it was suggested the former Peacocks store in Queens Road could be the site for a new Wilko or Waitrose.
Many readers shared their hopes that this was true on our Facebook page.
The Observer contacted the stores this week to see if they had plans to open in Hastings.
Unfortunately, the news was not good for shoppers.
A Wilko spokesman said: “At the moment we’ve no plans to open a wilko store in Hastings. Customers can shop with wilko at the nearby Eastbourne stores or online at wilko.com.”
Waitrose also confirmed it had no plans for the site.
What would you like to see move into this empty store?
See also: This is how Hastings' Debenham's building could house shops, cinema and a restaurant - and why it could boost footfall for all town centre shops