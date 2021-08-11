Asda store in St Leonards gets £2.4 million makeover: in pictures

Work on Asda, in Battle Road, was completed this week with new facilities, such as a hot pizza counter and streetfood offer opening.

There is also a new George clothing department with branded Claire’s accessories and hair bays.

Shoppers at the store can also pick up a range of prepared pan-Asian streetfood at the newly-launched Panku kiosk.

The pharmacy, kiosk and parcel services have been placed together to create a customer hub.

Phil Read, store manager at Asda St Leonards, said: “We’re pleased to finally unveil our new look store which has been through one of the biggest refurbishment projects in its history.

““We know customers will love the addition of a hot pizza counter, pan-Asian streetfood offer, Claire’s products and improvements to make the shopping experience easier and more convenient.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience whilst work was taking place and hope they continue to shop with us.”

1. Asda in St Leonards. Picture: Kyle Potter (Kestutis Puodziveli) SUS-211108-180745001 Buy photo

2. Asda in St Leonards. Picture: Kyle Potter (Kestutis Puodziveli) SUS-211108-180735001 Buy photo

3. Asda in St Leonards. Picture: Kyle Potter (Kestutis Puodziveli) SUS-211108-180816001 Buy photo

4. Asda in St Leonards. Picture: Kyle Potter (Kestutis Puodziveli) SUS-211108-180806001 Buy photo