Readers have taken to this newspaper’s Facebook page to react to an announcement from the holiday firm that it hopes to build a new site in Worth.

Rob Rock said: “Excellent news.”

Di Eriksen added: “Great news for the local community.”

This shot of another Center Parcs shows what the proposed Crawley site could look like. Photo: Centre Parcs

And Keith Welfare said: “Good – hurry up and build it.”

Chris Andrews said the site would be a ‘great benefit to locals’. He added: “We’ve spoken to staff at other sites who love working for Center Parcs, for example, they provide free buses to get employees to the site and will work around school hours.

“Wildlife thrives at their other sites as well.”

Joyce Johnson said: “It will be good for Crawley, creating jobs after they have been so hard hit.”

Rod Taylor added: “Great news for the whole of the West Sussex ”

Some people raised concerns that the proposed development could have ecological consequences.

Sue Baxendale said: “Nowhere for the flowers, animals, insects to live any more.”

But Martin Dalby, CEO of Center Parcs said new trees will be planted on the site and care will be taken to improve biodiversity