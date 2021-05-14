Here is when Hastings’ 2 independent cinemas reopen

The Electric Palace, in the Old Town, and Kino-Teatr, in Norman Road, St Leonards, had to close at the start of the third national lockdown in January.

Both said they are looking forward to welcoming back customers.

The Electric Palace is reopening on Thursday (May 20) for its 11am screening of Les Vacances de Monsieur Hulot.

Staff pictured outside the Electric Palace in Hastings Old Town. SUS-201013-103824001

Rebecca E Marshall, Electric Palace cinema founder and director, said: “The Electric Palace in Hastings is a very special place with a rich and colourful history spanning 18 years, and it has brought so many people together.

“Recent funding from the Culture Recovery Fund enables our staff and volunteers to continue welcoming our audience to safely enjoy the transformative power of watching a film together in a darkened room.

“We pride ourselves on offering an affordable, welcoming night out – an evening that often ends with a round of applause for the film, and a post-film chat.”

Annie Waite, Electric Palace marketing manager, said: “Our Covid measures include reducing capacity by half, to 24 seats.

Olga Mamonova, artistic director of Kino-Teatr SUS-201230-125652001

“Customers must wear a suitable face covering or mask before and during the film. All bookings are currently online only, and customers are asked to confirm when they book that they have read, understood and will adhere to our safety measures.

Films showing in the cinema from Thursday include Les Vacances de Monsieur Hulot, Strictly Ballroom, Wings of Desire, Talking about Trees, Singin’ In The Rain, The Perks of Being a Wallflower - hosted by the Young Electrics, The Grass Arena - with intro from Nick Johnson, and The Long Goodbye - with special guest intro from crime fiction author William Shaw.

Kino-Teatr will be reopening next Saturday (May 22).

Olga Mamonova, artistic director of Kino-Teatr, said: “We will be opening with a week called Oscar Week. With our new exhibition of Russian paintings and the Icebergs series created by Russell Baker during the lockdown and new sitting layout at the gallery, Kino-Teatr will also treat our customers to free live music on the opening Saturday at 2pm with Simon Charterton, John Pope and Anthony Moore.

“Our ushers will help within the front bar area and the back bar, the split level gallery and in the Kino-Teatr’s spacious, deep cleaned auditorium with allocated seats and armchairs for individuals and groups.

“Our antique shop Dutch Design will also be welcoming our customers. A few tables outside will enable our visitors to enjoy a pre-screening drink weather permitting.

“Oscar Week at Kino-Teatr will include day and evening screenings of Nomadland, Minari and Sound of Metal. Our always popular live Sunday coffee concerts will start its post-lockdown season on May 30 with Grand Tango programme with piano and cello - 11am-12pm, coffee and croissant included in the price of £12.

The cinema’s capacity remains reduced at 50 until June 21. Cinema tickets are £10/£9/£8. Tickets are available to buy online or at the box office from noon till 9pm.