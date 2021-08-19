See inside Hastings’ new tea room: in pictures

The Retro Tea Room, in Robertson Street, held a launch event last Saturday (August 14).

Customers had the chance to try more than 50 hot and iced teas available, which included matcha, black, green, herbal, fruit, oolong and rooibos tea blends.

The shop also offers alcoholic tea cocktails and non-alcoholic mocktails.

It will also be offering a range of afternoon teas, freshly made sandwiches and fresh jacket potatoes, as the new business has an in-house baker.

Retro Tea Room manager, Janie Woodhurst, said: “This is an exciting time in the town to help bring back trade after a terrible time for us all. We have thought outside the box to bring some much-needed fun to the town.

“We will also be booking in baby and bridal showers to add to the fun, as well as superhero and princess afternoon tea parties for birthdays where children can dress up and have fun while eating.

“For bookings please call 01424 547254 or you can find us on Facebook under Retro Tea Room.”

