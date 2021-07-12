This is the ethos of Center Parcs, according to the CEO
The boss of Center Parcs, which hopes to open a new £350m site near Crawley, has revealed the brand’s ethos.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 4:05 pm
Updated
Monday, 12th July 2021, 5:32 pm
Martin Dalby, 59, said the company’s focus is on short break holidays in a ‘forest setting where nature is really important to the holiday’.
He added: “It’s a place for families to come together fora few days. Just make some really nice memories – we’re about giving people a fantastic holiday. The guests just love it.”
Martin, from Harrogate, said the parks offer a traffic free ‘safe space’ for families to explore nature, ride bicycles and swim. He added: “It’s got all the ingredients.”