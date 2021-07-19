This is when and where the Bok Shop fried chicken restaurant is opening in Hastings

The eatery started in Brighton and plans to open 10 more sites including Hastings and Southampton.

The chain says it puts ‘contemporary twists on nostalgic street style food with influences from Asia, Southern USA and London’.

A spokesman said: “The new locations will feature all the favourites that fans have come to love, like the Bokadoosh, wings or tenders smothered in a fiery Korean style sauce, or the Jennifer Buffalopez, crispy fried thigh, covered in sweet honey and ginger buffalo sauce.”

The Bok Shop is opening a Hastings branch

The Bok Shop’s Hastings location will be based out of Source Park, the home of the annual and world famous Battle of Hastings BMX event. It is due to open at the end of July.

Co-founder Jamie O’Mara said: “Things are seriously looking up since last year. We’ve gone from not knowing if we’d ever open our restaurant doors again to opening two new ones in just a few weeks of each other. As we’ve designed the restaurants ourselves, this part of the journey has been a real creative and technical test and we’ve loved every second of it.”