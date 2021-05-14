Hastings B&B prepares to open after lockdown setbacks

Moore House, in High Street, Hastings, is a grade II listed, Georgian town house which has been converted into a beautique B&B by Charlotte Rendall and her husband George.

The married couple, who both grew up in Hastings, bought the property – 57 High Street – in October 2018 and spent 18 months renovating it.

They were set to open their new business on March 27, 2020, but had to delay their plans due to the first lockdown.

Moore House, High Street, Hastings getting ready to reopen on May 17 after the easing of lockdown restrictions. L-R: Beth Freeman (Guest Experience Manager) and Charlotte Rendall (Business Owner). SUS-210514-125942001

They opened briefly in the summer but were again forced to close for the second and third lockdowns. They are now looking to formally open on Monday, May 17, as restrictions are eased again.

Encompassing their roots, the married couple have named all the rooms after the Hastings and Rye fishing fleet boats (Rx1 to Rx7) and chosen to use products sourced from the local area.

Charlotte said: “We us all locally sourced products and produce, even our soap and shower gels are made in Hastings and we are really big on sustainability and supporting the local area.”

George and Charlotte also own Porters restaurant next door to Moore House, and will be reopening the inside on Monday having been serving outside since restrictions allowed.