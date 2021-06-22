Hastings businesses score success at 2021 World Marmalade Awards

The Old Rectory and Swan House came top in the Hotel Restaurant and B&B category.

The Old Rectory scored gold in the ‘medium cut’ category and Swan House’s gold was for its whiskey marmalade.

The latter entered the awards last year and came away with a bronze and commendation for its two entries.

Picture shows from left to right: Lionel Copley, Christine Warrington, Brendan McDonagh (Swan House) SUS-210622-160826001

Lionel Copley, co-owner of both businesses said: “Every year, there is great excitement in our respective commercial kitchens, when the Seville oranges arrive from our local wholesaler, J. Fountain & Sons, and we set to work turning the fruit into the jars of preserve our guests love us for.

“The real star of our culinary success, however, is Christine Warrington, our master marmalade maker extraordinaire.

“Christine has been making our marmalade, singlehandedly, for years now and with the quantity we work with, that is no mean feat.

“So many guests wanted to purchase a jar and that gave us the idea to start selling it commercially.

“Last year, we thought we would go one step further and enter it for an international award. This year, we are head over peels to be walking away with two gold awards and such a great excuse to celebrate during what has been a tumultuous period for our businesses.”

Held annually since 2005 and receiving more than 3,000 individual and commercial entries from more than 40 countries, the awards are sponsored by Fortnum and Mason’s, Piccadilly, London and held at Dalemain Mansion, Penrith, Cumbria.

In its 16th year, the 2021 World Marmalade Awards and Festival took place on Sunday (June 20).

Participants pay to submit their entries to the competition, the proceeds of which go to Hospice at Home or a palliative care charity of the entrant’s choice.