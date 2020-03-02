Hastings town centre shop to close

A shop in Hastings town centre will be closing for the final time at the end of this month.

Priory Interiors, in Priory Street, Hastings, will shut at the end of March.

The furniture store, located behind ESK, made a name for itself selling household furniture, lighting and soft furnishings.

Wendy Weston, a manager at ESK, in Hastings, confirmed the closure.

In a post on its Facebook page, Priory Interiors said: “Very sad news. Priory Interiors is closing down at the end of March 2020.”

Owned by ESK, Priory Interiors is expected to be used as a storage area for the current ESK store.

This follows ESK’s decision to close its Eastbourne store, which was announced in August last year.

That store will close in July 2020.

The decision came after ESK Warehouses boss Bob Beevis announced he was retiring after 42 years running his stores in Eastbourne and Hastings.

ESK has been approached for comment.