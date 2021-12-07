Have a look inside new Hastings bar - plans for new comedy club

South Star, in Robertson Street, had its official opening on November 5 and has already seen business going well, owners said.

The venue is owned by Simon Wentworth, Anthony Boswell and Matt Blaker.

South Star has also helped provide employment for young people in the area by making use of the Government’s Kickstart scheme.

The £2bn Kickstart scheme was set up in summer last year by Chancellor Rishi Sunak aimed at creating six-month paid work placements for young people aged 16 to 24 on Universal Credit who are at risk of long-term unemployment.

Anthony said owners are planning to create a new spot within the venue for open mic nights and a comedy club.

He said: “Business is going OK so far and we now have live bands every Friday and Saturday. Provision for comedy clubs is being set up as we speak.

“On Fridays and Saturdays it’s live bands, on Sunday afternoons it’s a live DJ or some open mic night, and on Tuesdays, open mic and jam nights.

“We aim to get comedy in on Wednesdays and on Thursdays, live DJs.

“The business is starting to take off and people are getting to know us now.”

He said that South Star had benefited from the Kickstart scheme.

Anthony added: “We have got one lad working in the bar at the moment who we got via the scheme. It’s worked quite well for us, as we have kept on three staff after the six-month contract ended.”

South Star in Robertson Street, Hastings, has just opened.

The downstairs area that will be used for live acts.

The downstairs area that will be used for live acts.

Urinals made from beer kegs.