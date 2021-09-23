Historic 18-room Hastings Old Town former jewellers building is sold

The four-storey building at 23 George Street was among 161 lots listed across southern England by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson.

The early 19th century building had a freehold guide price of £370,000 to £380,000.

Auction appraiser Chris Milne said: “An offer was made to the seller before the auction and this was accepted.”

21-23 GeorgeStreet, Hastings Old Town

The selling price has not been revealed.