IKEA's first Sussex store finally given the green light

Full planning permission for Sussex's first IKEA store has finally been granted, after years of legal wrangling.



The green light has been given for the superstore in Lancing more than a year after Adur District Council’s planning committee first approved the plans.

How the IKEA could look

Developer The Community Stadium Ltd – previously New Monks Farm Ltd – has signed a legal agreement with the council over mandatory conditions, known as a Section 106 agreement.

Work has already started on the New Monks Farm site, west of Shoreham Airport, which the council said was at the developer’s own risk and monitored throughout.

Alongside the IKEA superstore, the New Monks Farm application also includes 600 homes, a country park, pumping station and new roundabout to replace the Sussex Pad junction on the A27.

“We can confirm that the section 106 agreement has now been signed, meaning full permission has been granted,” a council spokesman said.

A major battleground between campaigners and the developer had been the contribution of funds towards a new primary school.

West Sussex County Council had asked for a contribution of £3.2million towards a school, with a further £2.8million to come from an impending housing development in West Sompting.

A failure to reach an agreement with The Community Stadium Ltd was viewed as one of the main roadblocks to permission being signed off.

But the Section 106 agreement reveals the developer has agreed to contribute £3,618,650 to the education provision – more than requested.

It will be paid in two equal instalments, on or before the occupation of the 200th and 400th homes.

The developer will transfer part of the site for the county council to build the school and, if it is not completed within seven years, the council must repay the education contribution.

As part of the agreement, the developer will also pay a £60,928 library contribution, £5,801 towards the fire service, £500,000 towards healthcare and a £109,359.31 contribution to the police.

Cycle and pedestrian links will also be developed to the tune of £100,000, as fears over travel infrastructure are addressed.

Work on a new A27 access roundabout, which drawings show will have a fiercely contested ‘fourth arm’, will not begin until the Withy Patch residents are relocated to their new site.

The Sussex Pad traffic lights will also remain until a new footpath and bridleway link between Coombes Road and the south side of the A27 is completed.

Limits have also been placed on the number of homes that can be occupied without certain criteria being met.

For example, no more than 60 can be occupied until improvements have been made to the Grinstead Lane approach to the A27, which connect at the Manor Roundabout.

No more than 249 homes can be occupied, nor the IKEA superstore, until improvements to the Sussex Pad traffic lights, A27, Grinstead Lane and Manor Roundabout have been completed, to limit congestion.

Assurances have also been provided over flood defences, which includes a pumping station and extensive drainage works.

The full agreement can be found on the Adur and Worthing planning portal, ref: AWDM/0961/17