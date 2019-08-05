Jobs at risk at Bexhill Tesco stores as supermarket giant axes 4,500 staff

Jobs could be cut at Tesco stores in the area as the supermarket giant announces a major cost-cutting drive.

The company announced today (August 5) it will be slashing 4,500 jobs and reducing opening hours at Tesco Metros across the country.

While there are no Tesco Metro stores in 1066 Country, a Tesco spokesman said the operational changes due to be made at Tesco Metro stores and the redundancies could also affect broader operations.

Tesco CEO Jason Tarry said: “In a challenging, evolving retail environment, with increasing cost pressures, we have to continue to review the way we run our stores to ensure we reflect the way our customers are shopping and do so in the most efficient way.

“We do not take any decision which impacts colleagues lightly, but have to make sure we remain relevant for customers and operate a sustainable business now and in the future.”

153 shops will be affected by the plans, which will see the stores adapted for convenience shoppers.

Tesco says the changes include fewer products stored in back rooms, a leaner management structure, and changes in store hours.

A spokesperson said: “Our priority now is to support affected colleagues, helping find alternative roles within Tesco for as many as possible. We expect that these changes will lead to an overall reduction of around 4,500 colleagues.”

A statement from the company read: “These changes will allow us to serve shoppers better and to run our business more sustainably, in an increasingly competitive and challenging retail environment. Importantly, they will also allow us to better align the way we run our stores to the way that customers are shopping in them.

“The changes in our Metro stores will be focused on better tailoring them to how our customers shop. The Metro format was originally designed for larger, weekly shops, but today nearly 70% of customers use them as convenience stores, buying food for that day.”