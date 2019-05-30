Major retailer announces sudden Sussex store closures

A major retailer has announced the sudden closure of store across Sussex.

Speciality kitchenware retailer Steamer Trading has revealed its branches in Horsham, Chichester and the Brighton office are to close.

Kitchenware retailer ProCook, which owns the chain, has announced the closure of its subsidiary brand Steamer Trading.

Steamer Trading which has 21 stores across the UK was acquired by ProCook in January 2019 saving it from administration, following a period of challenging trade.

ProCook owner Daniel O’Neill said: “After almost six months of trying to get the Steamer Trading model to work and a significant amount of investment we have been regrettably forced to conclude that we cannot see a way of lifting turnover to a point where the business is viable.

“We’ll be moving 13 stores to trade as ProCook but sadly will be closing the remaining eight stores and Brighton office, resulting in some redundancies.”

The eight Steamer Trading stores due to close are Beverley, Chichester, Horsham, Lymington, Northallerton, Saffron Walden, Southampton and St Albans.

CEO Stephen Sanders said: “Given the current economic pressures faced by retailers on the high street we cannot afford to rest on our laurels, and the decision we’ve come to will enable us to protect the rest of our portfolio.

“We will be offering full support to those whose roles are affected.”

ProCook was founded in 1995 and supplies high quality kitchen and dining ware.