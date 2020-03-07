National gym operator plans to open in Hastings’ Priory Meadow shopping centre

A national gym operator is in discussions with the owners of Priory Meadow about plans to open in the shopping centre.

The company, which has not yet been publicly named, is in the final stages of talks with New River, the owners of Priory Meadow shopping centre.

The current discussions relate to the unit directly above the current New Look store.

New River’s asset manager for Priory Meadow Stuart Mitchell confirmed the plans in an interview with the Hastings Observer.

He said he hoped the contracts would be signed in the ‘next few weeks’, in which time he planned to publicly announce which national gym operator would be moving in.

The same operator is also discussing opening in eight other centres owned by New River, according to Mr Mitchell.

The news comes a month after Burger King announced it no longer had plans to open in the centre. It was previously listed in a planning application for a change of use to the unit formerly occupied by Topshop.

Mr Mitchell said Burger King’s decision was due to the fast food outlet prioritising out-of-town drive-thrus instead of town centre restaurants.