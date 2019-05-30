New Bexhill shop opens in town

A new shop has opened in Bexhill town centre.

Replay Music Store in Sackville Road, which stocks musical instruments and accessories, opened its doors to customers on Monday (May 27) after taking over the business from Bird’s Music, which had been in town for many years.

Opening of Replay Music Store in Sackville Road, Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty. SUS-190528-081215001

Abul Azad officially opened the refurbished and restocked shop as one of his last duties as mayor of Bexhill.

The shop’s new owner, Day Levale, spent the last three months completely refurbishing and restocking the shop with an array of instruments and accessories, including guitars, banjos, ukuleles, keyboards, drums, amplifiers and sound equipment. The shop will also offer a full repair service on all instruments as well as a buying and selling second-hand service.

To celebrate the opening, there were live performances featuring musicians and singers all through the week with some instore and others in the Bexhill Methodist Church hall.

Day said: “I am looking forward to meeting and serving the many musicians who make up the thriving live music scene around town. I also want thank all the performers who helped make the opening a big success.”

