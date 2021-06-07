New shop opens in St Leonards

Mayor James Bacon with Eliot Jones. Picture by Kate Vincent SUS-210706-115507001

Collected Fictions, in London Road, held a launch event on Saturday (June 5).

Mayor James Bacon cut a ribbon to mark the shop’s opening.

At the event, free vegan cupcakes were on offer, as well as gift certificate giveaways for local businesses.

Collected Fictions is owned and run by Kate Vincent and Eliot Jones.

Kate said: “All organic wines and craft beers are hand-selected and carefully curated from an extensive range of independent producers to display the versatile and seasonal craft beers and natural wines from around the world.

“Together with the unique four rotating taps offering the best craft beer in takeaway growler fills. The additional personal touches and exploration of expertise make Collected Fictions a one-of-a-kind in the local area.

“Customers will be encouraged to actively think in new ways and be open about what they see around them and what they consume. Collected Fictions is committed to environmentally friendly techniques throughout the store, and its drink menu reflects this.

“Collected Fictions was established through a love of everything fermented and seeking to share more than just bottles of wine or cans of craft beer.

“Shop owner Eliot has a desire to share his knowledge and wisdom that draws from his experience working as a chef, homebrewer and years of experience in craft beer and natural wines, he wants to connect the process with the people.