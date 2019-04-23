Nurses and teachers offered incentive to buy new home in Bexhill

Nurses and teachers are being offered incentives to buy homes at a new development in Bexhill.

In celebration of National Nurses Week and National Teachers Week, which both take place between May 6 and May 12, David Wilson Homes will be offering to pay full stamp duty costs for any nurses or teachers that reserve a new home at Rosewood Park during the week.

The offer will be valid to all registered nurses, including student nurses, and teachers who are able to prove their occupation.

The celebratory weeks are an international celebration to recognise the important role that nurses and teachers play in healthcare and education, and the contributions that they make to society. The dedicated nurses’ week concludes with the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

Natalie Perry, sales and marketing director for David Wilson Homes, said: “We are delighted to be able to give something back to hardworking nurses and teachers looking to either get onto or climb the property ladder. Rosewood Park has a range of new homes on offer to suit a variety of home-buyers, and we look forward to welcoming nurses and teachers to the development.”

Help to Buy, the Government’s popular equity loan scheme, is available on all new homes at Rosewood Park, meaning that buyers only need to raise a five per cent deposit.

The Government then steps in with an interest-free (for the first five years) loan of a further 20 per cent of the property value. In this way, buyers are able to access more affordable 75 per cent loan-to-value mortgages.

Natalie adds: “Help to Buy is a fantastic scheme to help buyers move into a brand new home for less up-front cost. It has been very popular at many of our developments, especially with first time buyers looking for an affordable way to get onto the property ladder.”

Rosewood Park has achieved the ‘Built for Life’ industry award, a quality mark that recognises well-designed new homes, neighbourhoods and communities. The rigorous assessment rates design elements of a new homes development including access to local facilities, parking, landscaping and traffic management.

Current availability at Rosewood Park consists four-bedroom houses, with prices starting from £374,995, with Help to Buy and Part Exchange offers available.

To find out more about the new homes available at Rosewood Park, or to learn more about the National Nurses and Teachers Week incentive, visit www.dwh.co.uk or call 0333 355 8503.