Owner of Bexhill café confirms closure

The owner of a café in Bexhill said he was saddened to announce its closure after ten years in the town.

No.48, in Devonshire Road, Bexhill, will be closing at the end of August.

Owner Andy Rimmer said: “I have been trying to negotiate with the landlord but I have not been able to renew a lease.

“It’s a delicate situation but when I signed a lease ten years ago I knew this day would come.

“I have been trying to find a favourable outcome for all of us – the landlord included, but he wanted something that I couldn’t commit to.

“I informed all the staff first – about ten days, two weeks ago – and then I put out a notice to the public this week.”

Andy said a number of customers said they were upset to see the business closing, calling it the ‘centre of the community’.

He added: “On a personal point, it will be sad to close. On a practical point of view it’s a financial decision I have had to make for the continuation of the business and for the customers.

“The high street over the last ten years has changed so much and we have lost about 60 per cent footfall.

“In my opinion, landlords need to realise that they cannot command the rents that they have achieved previously.

“Unfortunately, I have had to close but I had to for financial stability.”

Andy said he intends to take some time away from 24/7 work before deciding what he will do next.

He said he has been looking at alternative venues and he hopes to find somewhere else in Bexhill to continue his business.

Lastly, he added: “I am thankful to all my staff over the last ten years who have helped provide great times for loads of great people, and also thank you to the people who have performed here.

“Unfortunately, I have taken the decision to close but hopefully this will continue in the future.”

See more:

Human faeces and rubbish found after travellers leave Bexhill site

Three arrested after man dies outside St Leonards Sainsbury’s

Hastings man’s anger after ambulance fails to come after fall