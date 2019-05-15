Plans to relocate Sidley Post Office

The Post Office has proposed relocating the Sidley branch to McColls and extending its opening hours.

The plans have been announced before the current Post Office in 64 Ninfield Road, Sidley, is due to close on Thursday, June 20, at 5pm.

The new Post Office, which would be in McColls, 49 Ninfield Road, Sidley, would then open on Friday, June 21 at 1pm.

A spokesman for the Post Office said the new opening hours after that would be 7am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.

They added: “This would be an extra 67 hours of Post Office service a week including all-day Sunday and Wednesday and Saturday afternoons.

“The branch would open significantly earlier and would close much later. These changes would make it far more convenient for customers to visit.

“We are proposing this move as part of the ongoing modernisation of our branch network.

“We are confident that introducing a local style branch alongside a successful retail store is the most effective way to safeguard sustainable Post Office services in the local community.

“Our priority is to safeguard Post Office services to the local community in the longer term.

“The current Post Office at 64 Ninfield Road, Sidley, TN39 5BB is planned to close on Thursday, June 20, at 5pm and the new-look Post Office is due to open on Friday, June 21, at 1pm.

“During that time the nearest alternative branch is Windmill Drive Post Office, 1-3 Windmill Drive, Bexhill on Sea, TN39 4DG

The Post Office is inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a public consultation and is looking for feedback about accessibility and local community issues.

The consultation will close on June 25, 2019.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 115925.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Adam Williams, from the Post Office, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. “This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

